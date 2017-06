× 3-year-old shot, injured in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 3-year-old was shot in Commerce City on Wednesday evening, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting was accidental and the child was in “stable” condition at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

The shooting happened near Nucla Street and East 96th Avenue. That’s just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge.

This story is developing and we will update with the latest.