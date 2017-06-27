Woman’s body found after days inside ‘out of order’ restroom at Oklahoma Walmart

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A woman’s body was found inside a locked restroom of a Walmart in northeast Oklahoma on Monday.

Because the family bathroom was locked, store workers assumed it was out of order so they put up an out of order sign on Friday evening.

On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom and found the body of 29-year-old Katherine Caraway, the Associated Press reports.

Although it is not known when she died, authorities say that surveillance video showed the woman entering the restroom about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Sand Springs police said the death does not appear to be suspicious but the official cause of death is unknown.

“We are saddened by this,” Walmart said in a statement to KOKI-TV. “We don’t know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information.”