Weapons stolen from Castle Rock gun shop in latest smash-and-grab

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Suspects got away with an unknown number of weapons in the latest smash-and-grab at a Denver-area gun store early Tuesday morning, the Castle Rock Police Department said.

Officials said instead of ramming the front of DCF Guns at 1155 Park St. just before 2 a.m., the suspects attached straps to the back of a stolen Jeep, tied them to the front doors and pulled them open to get inside.

Police said there was a smash-and-grab attempt last week at the store, but the suspects were unsuccessful.

The gun shop owner was taking an inventory to determine how many weapons were taken. No suspect information was released.

It's the latest in a string of gun thefts in the metro area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said thefts at gun shops in Colorado have reached a 10-year high.

Last year, 273 guns were stolen from shops compared to 121 in 2015 and 56 in 2015. So far this year, more than 100 guns have been stolen in smash-and-grabs in the state.

Multiple gun stores in the metro area have been hit in recent weeks, including in Lakewood and Littleton.

The ATF has offered a $10,000 reward after 45 weapons were taken from three gun shops since April.