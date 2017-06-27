Unruly passenger forces Boston-bound flight to divert to Denver

DENVER — A Boston-bound flight was diverted to Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning because of an unruly passenger, officials told Boston 25 News.

American Airlines Flight 2507 was en route from Los Angeles to Boston when a passenger became disruptive and forced the diversion to Denver.

The plane was carrying 169 passengers and landed at 2:45 a.m. It was on the ground in Denver for about 45 minutes before resuming its flight.

The passenger was taken into custody, an airline official said. The passenger was not identified.