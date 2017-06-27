Tomer’s Trails: Heading Back to South America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO - I climbed Longs Peak last weekend with great friend Ryan Kushner. Climbing for me is about friendship and challenge. Longs offered both.

Longs is my go-to peak before bigger trips like South America with plenty of mileage, vertical, and a variety of conditions. You might remember I went to Peru two years ago with Ryan, Erik Tischner, and Paul Perea to climb two peaks. I'm headed back with Erik for two more peaks.

Our plan is to acclimatize on Vallunaraju Peak (18,655ft) and end the trip with Huascaran Peak (22,205ft).

I'll shoot video while i'm down there and post updates.