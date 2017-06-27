Sunkissed Look for Your Hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something new to do with your hair that will help brighten it up with Summer, why not try out the Balayage trend? It's been around for a few years, and there's no sign of it disappearing any time soon. Master Stylist Ergun Tercan joined us to show us how it's done and explain why it's all the rage.

For today only, Ergun is offering 10 complimentary consultations in his chair! He will customize a look just for you! Plus, first timers to the salon can get a complimentary hair cut with the purchase or a color service.

Call Ergun Tercan European Salon now to book your appointment at (303)433-5544. You can also book online at ETDenver.com.