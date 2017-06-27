Study: Denver has ninth-worst drivers in country

DENVER — A study of the 75 most populous metro areas showed Denver has the ninth-worst drivers in the country.

QuoteWizard used 2 million driver data points looked at accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations from 2016.

The study found Sacramento, California, has the worst drivers. It’s followed by Salt Lake City; Riverside, California; Richmond, Virginia; and San Diego.

Los Angeles ranked sixth, followed by Columbus, Ohio; Omaha, Nebraska; Denver; and Bakersfield, California.

Colorado Springs came in at No. 39.

The best drivers are in Detroit; Providence, Rhode Island; Orlando, Florida; Miami; and Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the study.