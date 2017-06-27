Sprinkler system for I-70 expansion project could cost $5 million

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to put a sprinkler system under the cap of the Interstate 70 widening project.

The cap is a 1,000-foot section of I-70 between Columbine and Clayton streets that will be about 30 feet underground covered by a steel and concrete cover that will have a park on top of it.

CDOT said the sprinkler system will include heat detectors and cameras that would trigger the sprinklers when there are signs of a fire.

It’s the same kind of system recently installed in the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels.

The $5 million was already included in the project’s $1.2 billion budget, according to CDOT.

Construction on the project, which will remove the dilapidated viaduct east of Interstate 25, is set to begin in 2018. Project leaders say it’s easier to install the system during construction instead of retrofitting the tunnel later.

CDOT also points out that hazardous materials are not allowed to be transported through Denver on I-70.