Restriping to help bring relief to U.S. 36 bottleneck in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Drivers heading to Denver from the Boulder area getting some relief Tuesday on U.S. 36.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has opened an extended lane to relieve a bottleneck in the area just west of Foothills Parkway.

Boulder officials and the public asked CDOT to look into improving the area where three lanes merged into two.

By restriping the on-ramp acceleration lane two more miles as well as modifying the striping on the existing two lanes, CDOT believes the bottleneck will be eliminated.

The project cost about $100,000. Permanent striping was laid down Monday night.

“This shows how, by thinking a little differently, we can improve operations despite constrained resources and constrained funding,” CDOT executive director Shailen Bhatt said.

“This relatively low-cost project will save 200 to 700 vehicle hours per day, according to our study.”