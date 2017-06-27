× Police search for suspect wanted for touching girl inappropriately at rec center

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a young girl over her swimsuit in the pool at the East Boulder Recreation Center.

The victim told police it happened on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, about 5’11’ to 6′ tall with a thin build and trimmed facial hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing salmon-colored swim trunks and had two children with him. Police also say it was reported that the suspect was doing handstands and flips in the water, going down the water slide and may have had a bloody nose.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Boulder police or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.