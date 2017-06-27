Pioneer Brings New Technology to Old Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Android Auto and Apple Carplay are two fantastic features available in many new cars. They let you see and control your smart phone right from your dashboard screen. As Rich Demuro reports, now Pioneer is making the same great technology available as an upgrade in any car, even classics.

There are three new Pioneer receivers and they all launch in July. Don't forget to factor in the cost of accessories and installation for the final upgrade price. But it will be well worth it, especially if you love the car you have.