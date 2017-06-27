PHOTOS: Vans Warped Tour spins through Pepsi Center

Denver — From Valient Thorr and Sick of It All, to Creeper and Bad Cop / Bad Cop, there’s something for everyone at Vans Warped Tour. The Warped Tour is a whirlpool, not just in the mosh pit, it’s a busy day of seeing live music. One of the first festivals and the longest running, Warped Tour is a wave of hardcore punk rock, post-hardcore, horror-core, emo, screamo, feminist punk, good old punk rock, plus some rock and roll and everything in between. There’s even pirate metal, Alestorm who may be a match for yacht rock, chances are good they’d sink Christopher Cross’ battleship. You have to stay hydrated and moving to keep afloat all day. There’s lots of stages, lots of bands and plenty of walking.

Once you’re caught in the maelstrom you better have a plan or you’re going down. In addition to music at Warped Tour there’s knowledge too. In between your favorite bands you can check out the booths, all sorts of different causes from saving the whales to the “war on women.” We were able to make it to fifteen bands on six stages out of seven stages, but it was full throttle and meant dipping out early on some performances.

Nonetheless, if you can go with the flow and glide quickly from stage to stage, your day will be spectacular. You’ll sleep well afterwards and your Fitbit won’t need to be faked, your dreams set to the soundtrack from the day. When it’s over you’ll have plenty of time to look back on the fun. Once you’re out of the undertow, check out all one hundred photographs from all of these bands in order; Dance Gavin Dance, Valient Thorr, CKY, Sick of It All, New Years Day, The Adolescents, Hands Like Houses, After the Burial, Creeper, Silverstein, Bad Cop / Bad Cop, GWAR, Andy Black, Alestorm and Attila.