New video, photos and 911 calls released after May tanker fire on I-25

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- The Greenwood Village Police Department has released new dash-cam video, 911 calls and photos from the tanker fire that shut down I-25 on May 31.

The video shows just what officers were up against as they arrived on the scene at I-25 and Orchard Road after a fuel tanker blew a tire and crashed into the center barrier. A huge fire erupted, filling the air with flames and dark smoke.

The driver escaped, but his pants caught on fire.

One 911 caller sounded frantic saying, "The guy’s in a fire!"

On the dash cam video you can see one officer on I-25 yelling to drivers, “Get in your car! Drive away from the fire!”

Close up photos show the skid marks and the blown tire that caused it all. This fire, clean-up and road repairs shut down that section of I-25 for almost 14 hours.