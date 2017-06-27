× Mental health first aid training

The City of Longmont hosted a first-of-its-kind mental health first aid class Monday. The idea is to equip the community with the right tools to help young people who are struggling with mental health issues.

Unlike a traditional first aid class, participants learned skills on how to assess situations for risks of suicide or self-harm. People also learned how to provide care to someone they feel is at risk.

“Taking mental health first aid will give you some skills so you won’t have to be a bystander waiting for something to happen,” Dr. John Kellow said. “It’ll give you some skills so you can actually step up and do something to really help somebody.

The city wants to train 2,000 people over the next two years.