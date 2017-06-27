× 62-year-old good Samaritan beaten to death in Denver honored at memorial

DENVER — Members of the community gathered Tuesday to honor a 62-year-old man who was beaten to death after stopping an attack on two teenagers in Denver.

The memorial for James Farmer Jr. was held at the Saint Francis Day Center.

Farmer was a U.S. veteran who had come to Denver looking for work, his family said. They said he chose to sleep in his car because he was sending the money he earned back to his family in Seattle.

Witnesses said Farmer was asleep in his car when the teens were attacked near Curtis and 25th streets on June 16. They said he got out to intervene and became a victim himself.

When police arrived, officers said Farmer was on the ground in the middle of the street and a man was “continually striking the victim in the chest with force.”

Farmer died before he could be taken to a hospital. An autopsy confirmed he died from blunt force injuries.

Farmer’s family described him as a hard-working family man who lived his life like a soldier.

“He took a oath when he joined the United States Army and promised never to leave a man behind. Well that is what James stood for on June 16th 2017. He heard someone in need and risked his life to save [the] lives of those teenagers,” the family stated.

Officials at Saint Francis Center described Farmer as “a good man.”

“People who know what’s right, do what’s right. And he was one of those people who did it. He stepped up to help. And unfortunately, it cost him his life,” a shelter official said.

The suspect in the deadly attack, 28-year-old Dejuan Stamps, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.