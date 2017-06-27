Man spends 90 days in jail after officer mistakes drywall powder for cocaine

OVIEDO, Fla. – A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after officers thought white powder in his car was cocaine.

Karlos Cashe was released from jail after lab results showed that the powder was actually drywall, WFTV reports.

“I know for a fact (that) it’s drywall because I’m a handyman,” Cashe told WFTV. “I said that continuously during the arrest stop.”

Cashe was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges from 2015.

At the traffic stop, K-9 units alerted Cashe’s vehicle and an officer field tested the substances and the tests came back positive, according to WFTV.

He was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation.

“I sat there 90 days knowing I was innocent,” Cashe said.