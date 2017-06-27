× Man seriously injured after being hit in head with bottle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man at an apartment, the Fort Collins Police Department said Monday.

Authorities said Antonio Armstrong was socializing with several other people on an outdoor patio at an apartment complex on Oxford Lane in Fort Collins on June 17.

After becoming angry, police say Armstrong hit Joel Matondo. 24, in the head with a bottle.

Matondo returned to his apartment and went to sleep. When his roommates tried to wake him the next morning, he was unresponsive.

Emergency personnel took Matondo to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening injury as a result of the alleged assault.

Armstrong was arrested on June 18 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2776 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.