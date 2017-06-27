× Man killed in commercial rafting accident on Poudre River

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man died in a commercial rafting accident on the Poudre River in Larimer County Tuesday morning.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Highway 14 about 11 miles west of U.S. Highway 287.

“It was reported there were a total of seven people in a commercial raft that flipped over. One 64-year-old Severance man was pulled from the river unresponsive and the commercial raft guide started CPR. He was later transported to an area hospital via helicopter, but did not survive,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

The other six occupants of the raft made it to shore safely and no one else was hurt.