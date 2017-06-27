× Longmont couple gets 10 years in prison for starving son with autism

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont couple accused of starving and abusing their teenage son, who is bling and has autism, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In court papers, doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora said they’d never seen such a severe case of malnutrition.

Doctors told police the 17-year-old boy weighed just 88 pounds when he was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 22. The couple initially brought their son to Longmont United Hospital after he lost consciousness.

One doctor told police the boy’s condition was, “consistent with someone who would have been in a concentration camp for several years.”

The teenager had not seen a doctor in at least eight years. He hadn’t had formal schooling, dental care or in-home assistance for the same time period.

His parents, David and Vanessa Hall, were arrested in September.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the boy’s parents told detectives he consumed only sugary drinks and junk food for more than a decade.

The parents told police their son refused to consume anything but Cheez-It, Cheetos, Doritos and sodas.

Investigators said the couple failed to seek assistance to get the boy the nutrients his body needed.

Both parents pleaded guilty in the case and were sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Anyone who suspects child abuse and neglect can call the statewide hotline at 800-CO-4-KIDS (800-426-5437). The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.