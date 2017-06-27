× Haze over the metro area is smoke from Utah wildfire

DENVER — If you noticed the “haze” around the metro areas today, and even in parts of the mountains, that is smoke from a large wildfire in Southern Utah.

The Brian Head Fire has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The smoke from that fire has been brought to us by a persistent west wind.

With little changing in the weather pattern for us (low rain chances), we will likely see the smoke stay with us.

This while Colorado has its own growing wildfire threat.

Conditions continue to dry and stay mostly hot for the state through the foreseeable future.

The fire danger as of Tuesday is shown here. Note that Southwestern and Western Colorado is in extreme fire danger.

If you are sensitive to poor air quality you will want to limit your time outside through the coming days.

