× Golden police revving up enforcement of illegal vehicle exhaust systems

GOLDEN, Colo. — It’s those cars that always seem to drive through your neighborhood late in the evening, rattling the walls, and leaving a block of barking dogs in their wake. These vehicles with illegal exhaust systems have had their mufflers modified to make more noise as they drive. Essentially defeating the purpose of a muffler.

These disruptions have become particularly exhausting for residents in Golden, where drives like Lookout Mountain Road can see over a thousand vehicles in the course of one busy Sunday.

In a town where peace and serenity is one of the main attractions, neighbors say the sheer number of loud vehicles driving through the area is forcing them to stay inside. But even with the windows closed, many say there’s no escape from the reverberation of louder engines as they drive by.

Which is why the Golden Police Department is revving up it’s enforcement of illegal vehicle exhaust systems. Specifically the ones that frequently drive through the downtown area, Lookout Mountain Road, and Highways 58 and 93.

According to the Colorado Revised Statutes 42-4-225, an illegal exhaust is defined as a modification to the “exhaust system of a motor vehicle in a manner, which will amplify or increase the noise emitted by the motor of such vehicle above that emitted by the muffler originally installed on the vehicle.” Which basically means any muffler that is louder than what came with the car is considered illegal. You can easily identify a stock muffler by the EPA approval stamp embedded on it, which is one of the first things Golden police look for when inspecting a suspected modified exhaust system.

Officers will base their enforcement on two factors. First, if a vehicles exhaust system obviously sounds louder than a stock muffler. If it does, then they will look to see if the system is modified. If both are apparent then they will issue a citation to the driver. The fine for a first offense of an illegal exhaust system is $200. That amount will increase by $100 with every subsequent offense, maxing out at $400.

The bottom line is respect for the residents of Golden, and really any neighborhood in Colorado. Officers would just like drivers who have modified exhaust systems on their vehicles to drive in a quite manner, with the community in mind. We are all in this together, and there is no reason we can’t each enjoy the parts of life we love, they say.

If you have any questions about your vehicle’s muffler you can contact Golden Police Traffic Sergeant Marcus Williams at 303-384-8116.