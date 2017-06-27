Get Rid of Your Double Chin for Good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter your body type, that dreaded double chin can sneak up on anyone, instantly adding weight and years to your look. But now there's something you can do about it- a treatment combination that melts fat and tightens skin. Becky Vanicelli, Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, joined us this morning to explain how the treatment works.

Kybella is the first treatment of its kind to permanently eliminate the double chin. Becky is offering our Colorado's Best viewers a great deal on Kybella: Get the full treatment package with Kybella Injection and Fractional CO2 Laser for skin tightening at 40% off, just $1,299. That offer is only available to the first 15 callers who schedule a free consultation. So call Ageless Expressions MedSpa at (844)724-3537. You can also find them online at AgelessExpressionsMedSpa.com.