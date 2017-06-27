× Freedom Service Dogs Doggie Plunge

Who: Freedom Service Dogs

What: Doggie Plunge

When: Saturday, September 9th from 9am-3pm

Where: Pirates Cove Aquatic Center (click for map)

Our Serving Those Who Serve friends at Freedom Service Dogs have the perfect solution to end your pooch’s summer with a splash. Join FOX31, Zipper and the rest of his friends at Freedom Service Dogs for their annual Doggie Plunge!

On this fun-filled day, hundreds of pooches will take the plunge with other four-legged swimmers as Pirates Cove Aquatic Center goes to the dogs. The 10th Annual Doggie Plunge is a popular, fun-filled fundraiser for dogs (and their humans) to enjoy, all to benefit Freedom Service Dogs. Best of all, you’ll get to meet Zipper!

