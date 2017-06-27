Eating after Ramadan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moroccan: Beghrir . Its a Spongy Semolina Honeycomb Pancakes

Some Info : Beghrir are tender, spongy, melt-in-your-mouth Moroccan pancakes made from semolina. Yeast in the crepe-like batter causes hundreds of bubbles to form and break on the surface of each pancake as it cooks. This gives beghrir its unique texture and appearance.

Although Beghrir are normally cooked only on one side, in some regions of Morocco they are flipped over for just a moment to help dry out the top. Prepared this way, they might be referred to as khringos, although in Casablanca I am more familiar with that term as the name for tiny fritter-like Moroccan churros.

Beghrir are easy to make, but in order for the bubbles to form properly, the batter must be the right consistency. If the batter is too thick, the bubbles can't form. Use the conventional measures, or try my preferred method – using a tall drinking glass to measure ingredients.

