New technology keeps your pet safe by making them into a disco ball. Disco Dog is the world's first smartphone controlled LED dog vest. It's a way to keep your pet safe when it's dark out. You can choose the colors and patterns that appear on the vest, and even create a scrolling message. Disco Dog started as a campaign on Kickstarter and raised almost $23,000 to bring the vest to life.
Disco Dog is the Fun Way to Keep Your Dog Safe at Night
