COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections issued an alert Tuesday night about an escaped sex offender.

Robert Chavez is classified as a sexually violent predator.

Authorities said he cut off his ankle monitor Monday. Chavez was last seen near Pioneer Park in Commerce City.

Chavez is 5’11”, 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a history of sexual assault on a child and of possessing a weapon.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.