In our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, we are thrilled to tell the stories of Cheyenne's rich military history as we explore the historic westernculture of Frontier Days. We will hit the road and bring you the stories and images of the historic Wild West and all that it entails in Cheyenne Frontier Days. We will take you to soaring heights with the Thunderbirds, flip pancakes with service men and women and treat our own Serving Those Who Serve Heroes of the Month to a very special day in Wyoming's capitol city.

Since 1897, Cheyenne has celebrated its Old West roots with this eye-popping festival. The centerpiece of this Western celebration is the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, which draws top professionals who compete for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Complementing the daily rodeo action are behind-the-chutes tours, trick riding and a wild-horse race. A Native American Village, an old frontier town, a saloon, dancing, a chuck wagon cook-off, pancake breakfasts and an art show carry through the frontier theme.

Stick around for Frontier Nights which will hosts some of the biggest names in country music.

Headline concerts include:

-Brantley Gilbert, July 21st

-Little Big Town with David Nail, July 22nd

-Sawyer Brown with Joe Diffie, July 23rd

-Luke Bryan with Chris Janson, July 26th

-Thomas Rhett with Dan+Shay, July 27th

-Jason Derulo with Flo Rida, July 28th

-Jason Aldean with Casey Donahew, July 29th

