Catch all the fish you want at reservoir in El Paso County

RAMAH, Colo. – There’s not enough water in Ramah Reservoir and rather than let the fish die off, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is letting anglers catch as many fish as they like.

Officials announced the emergency fish salvage operation Tuesday, saying the water is “dangerously low.”

The water level at Ramah Reservoir has been steadily declining over the past two years and there wasn’t enough precipitation in the spring to maintain a viable fishery through the 2017 season, CPW said in a statement.

The order lifts bag and possession limits for any member of the public with a valid state fishing license.

Anglers must use legal fishing methods and emergency fish salvage is only allowed during daylight.

Ramah Reservoir is in eastern El Paso County, about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs off U.S. Highway 24.

CPW will issue a notice and post signs when the salvage operation ends.