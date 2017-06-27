× C-DOT’s Bustang service joins forces with Greyhound

DENVER — A Greyhound and a Bustang joining forces. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s actually a new ticketing agreement CDOT has made to give its passengers more travel options.

Colorado’s Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that passengers with a Bustang ticket will soon be allowed to use that same ticket on a Greyhound bus.

The goal is to allow Bustang riders easier access to other national destinations, while also allowing Greyhound the ability to offer rides to smaller Colorado destinations like Monument, Loveland, and Eagle.

“Securing this interline partnership has been a priority since Bustang’s inception,” said CDOT’s Director of Transit and Rail, Mark Imhoff, adding, “The ability to link our local service with the national transportation network provides Coloradans with flexibility, convenience and choice when it comes to traveling throughout the state and the country.”

Starting in July, customers will be able to visit either Bustang’s or Greyhound’s website to book a trip. Which means if you live in Colorado Springs and need to visit Aunt Margaret in L.A. – you’ll soon be able to catch a Bustang to Denver, then hop on a Greyhound bus to Los Angeles, without having to buy another ticket.