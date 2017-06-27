Authorities searching for 3-year-old missing since April in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Police in Mesa County are searching for a missing 3-year-old on Tuesday.

Skyla Treuber is believed to be with her mother, Esther Rose Topai, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say that she is in violation of a court order involving Skyla.

Skyla was last seen on April 30, the sheriff’s office said.

Topai is believed to be driving a black 1994 Cadillac DeVille with Colorado license plate 246-DMQ.

Authorities believe Topai is in the Grand Junction area, but says she has ties to Sarasota, Florida, Demorest, Georgia and Billings, Montana.

However, investigators believe she is still in Colorado with Skyla.

The sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for Topai’s arrest for violation of a custody order.