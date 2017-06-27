Army post in Alabama on lockdown for possible shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a “possible active shooter,” the facility’s Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

There were reports of a shooter at Building 5301, the aviation and missile command building, at the post’s Sparkman Center, Army spokeswoman Kim Hanson said.

“Installation is locked down. Run hide fight,” the post’s Twitter account said.

An Army email sent to facility personnel and relatives was more explicit, saying an active shooter was on the building’s second floor.

All of Redstone’s perimeter gates have been closed, and staff members have been told to shelter in place, Hanson said.

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

The FBI said its agents are headed to the scene.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is being updated about the situation.

“I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution,” Ivey said on Twitter.