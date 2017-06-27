× American Airlines introducing flights between Colorado Springs, Chicago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Beginning July 5, American Airlines will have have two daily nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Chicago.

Flight 3161 will depart at 7:25 a.m. to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), and Flight 3138 departs at 12:20 p.m.

For return flights, passengers can board a 10:00 a.m. (FL #3138) or 5:00 p.m. (FL #3162) flight aboard a CR7-Canadair RJ 700.

American Airlines and the city of Colorado Springs will celebrate the debut of the new flights at a ceremony on July 5 at noon, at the Colorado Springs Airport.