8-year-old brings gun to Denver summer school program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An 8-year-old child brought a gun to a summer school program Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the child brought the gun to John Amesse Elementary School (5440 Scranton St.) in northeast Denver and showed it off to other students in a restroom.

A student alerted a staff member and the gun was confiscated. Police were also called to the school.

The children were attending a nonprofit summer school program called Scholars Unlimited.

"I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our No. 1 priority at Scholars Unlimited," the program director wrote in a letter to parents.

"As a reminder to all students, it is never OK to bring weapons of any kind -- real or fake -- onto school property. Please take this opportunity to review safety messages with your students and encourage them to always report anything that doesn't seem right to a school staff member.

"Please remember to regularly check your student's backpack and personal belongings to help prevent them from bringing dangerous objects to school."