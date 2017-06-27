$1 million bounty offered for tips that lead to capture of Bigfoot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A family of Bigfoot hunters is reportedly offering $1 million for information that leads to the capture of the legendary creature.

Bigfoot Project Investments is offering the bounty to “anyone brave enough to deliver information leading to the capture or delivery of a bona fide Bigfoot.”

The founder of the company, Carmine “Tom” Biscardi, calls himself “The Godfather of Bigfoot.”

The company has produced seven documentaries and is planning five new “Dark and Violent World of Bigfoot” movies, according to a press release.

The “Searching for Bigfoot” expedition team will be searching for evidence in Colorado, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Idaho and Montana this summer, the company’s website states.

“The team will be meeting with witnesses, investigating recent sightings, and collecting evidence,” according to the press release. “The team has selected a few incidents during the planning process of their expeditions for investigations that might lead them to identify one of the current migratory paths used by the creatures.”

Biscardi told MSNBC he has personally seen Bigfoot seven times in 45 years.

But Biscardi and his family want definitive proof.

His son, T.J. Biscardi, talked to the Meadville Tribune about their mission.

“I want a creature,” T.J. Biscardi told the Tribune. “I’m done with pictures, done with prints, done with hair samples, done with fecal matter.”

T.J. Biscardi told the paper he believes there are “about 8,000 in North America alone.”

He said the creature is known to be nocturnal and leaves behind trees or saplings that have been twisted in unnatural ways.

“Many locations record structures in the form of branches twisted and weaved into arches for what seem like shelters. The structures reach heights of up to nine and ten feet and are most likely sturdy enough to last the harshest of winters,” according to the press release.

The bounty is available through Dec. 25, 2017.

“If you have had a recent sighting, visit our website to enter the Bigfoot Bounty promotion for your chance to win,” the press release states.

Click here to report a sighting.