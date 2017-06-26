ZZ Top, Gabriel Iglesias headline first round of Colorado State Fair performers

PUEBLO, Colo. – A variety of performers are scheduled to take the stage at this year’s Colorado State Fair, including country, classic rock, and legendary musicians.

Scheduled to appear are comedian Gabriel Iglesias on August 25, country musician Gary Allen on August 31, rock legends ZZ Top on September 1, Christian-rock band Skillet on September 2, and country singer Hunter Hayes on September 3. All will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

“Our entertainment lineup is diverse and exciting with a budget-friendly price tag. Tickets purchased prior to August 24th include Fair admission, giving fans the opportunity to arrive early and enjoy a full day at the Fair with no additional cost,” said State Fair General Manager, Sarah Cummings. “We will also be announcing the entertainment series for the Budweiser Rodeo Arena which will include an exciting lineup of rodeo, derbies, and monster trucks.”

An internet presale begins June 30 at 10:00 a.m. Fair fans can join the Fan Club for a special pre-sale code by visiting ColoradoStateFair.com and click on “Join the Fan Club.”

Tickets purchased from June 30-August 24 at 9:00 p.m. include admission to the Fair. Any tickets purchased after August 24 will require the purchase of an additional fair admission ticket.

Tickets officially go on sale on July 1 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here, or by calling 866-461-6556, or visiting the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The Colorado State Fair runs August 25 to September 4.