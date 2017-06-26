Woman bitten by rattlesnake in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. — A woman walking in a neighborhood was bitten by a rattlesnake, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The woman was in the area of East Duke and East Doane drives while her children were riding bicycles when she was bit.

The attack pushed Aurora Fire Rescue to issue a warning for residents, advising them to be on alert, especially as temperatures heat up.

“Rattlesnakes live along the Front Range, and Aurora is not different,” an official said.

If someone gets bitten by a rattlesnake, they are advised to remain calm, and call 911 or the local poison control center at 800-222-1222.

The bitten body part should remain below heart level and the victim should note the time the bite happened.

Officials advise to not suck out the venom, but remove tight clothing and jewelry, and leave the bite alone.

To avoid interactions with rattlesnakes, officials advise to stay on trails, and keep pets leashed and supervised at all times.

Rattlesnakes might use trails to bask on cool days or early mornings. They also might shelter in grass, shrubs or prairie dog holes.