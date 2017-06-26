Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Bike to Work Day 2017, UnitedHealthcare and Wish for Wheels will partner up again to build bikes for low-income students in the Denver-metro area.

This fun, but challenging task will test the team’s teamwork and communication skills, through blind-folded or zip tied bike-building. UHC volunteers and Bike to Work Day attendees with build the rest of the bikes at in Civic Center Park on June 28 – Bike to Work Day in Denver. All of the bikes will be donated to kids at Rocky Mountain Prep at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.