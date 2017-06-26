Von Miller voted best defender, No. 2 overall in ‘NFL Top 100’ list

NEW YORK – Players around the NFL have voted Von Miller the second-best overall player in the NFL and the best defender in the league in 2016.

Miller was the third Bronco to make the NFL Top 100 list. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. came in at No. 63 and Aqib Talib came in at No. 37.

Miller, who became the leagues’ highest paid defensive player last year, has been voted to the top 100 list every year that he has been in the league.

He came in at No. 15 in the same poll one year ago. Previously, the highest Miller came in at was No. 9 in the 2012-13 season.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady came in at No. 1 on the list.

Behind Miller was Julio Jones at No. 3, Antonio Brown on No. 4, and Khalil Mack came in at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 was Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Ezekiel Elliot of the Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 8, Le’Von Bell, and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan rounded out the top 10.