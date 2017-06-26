University cuts ties with professor who said North Korea detainee got ‘what he deserved’

WILMINGTON, Del. — The University of Delaware has decided to cut ties with a professor who said American student Otto Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved.”

Warmbier died last week after being held in North Korea for more than a year.

In a statement the university said, “The University of Delaware has announced that Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future.”

UD has announced Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as adjunct faculty, will not be rehired to teach https://t.co/bcxRq6oAHM — Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) June 25, 2017

The university added that the comments were made at a time she was not employed by the university saying that “those comments in no way reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware.”

In a deleted Facebook post, anthropology professor Dettwyler wrote that Warmbier was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes.”

“These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade,” the professor reportedly wrote, according to The Wilmington News Journal. “His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted.”

“Maybe in the U.S., where young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women. Not so much in North Korea. And of course, it’s Otto’s parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives.”

The University of Delaware had previously issued a statement saying Dettwyler’s views “do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware.”

Warmbier was released by North Korea earlier this month after being held for more than 17 months.

Warmbier was visiting North Korea in January 2016 when he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after he was accused of stealing a propaganda poster from his hotel.

He was in a coma when he was released and died unknown causes on June 19.