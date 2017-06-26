× Teen hiking with girlfriend dies after falling from cliff in Flat Tops Wilderness Area

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – A 17-year-old male who was hiking with his girlfriend in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area fell to his death on Sunday.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was with his girlfriend on the edge of a cliff near Meadow Lake and Cow Lake, north of New Castle.

The teen fell at about 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported. He wasn’t moving and his girlfriend couldn’t reach him.

Search and rescue teams got to the area at about 4 p.m. but couldn’t get to the fallen hiker until about 5:30 p.m. That’s when they confirmed the young man had died.

The young man’s name has not been released but the sheriff’s office said he was from Rifle.

“A victim response advocate had been notified earlier and was in contact with family members to offer assistance as needed,” the sheriff’s office stated