Police searching for sexual assault suspect from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they got a report of a sexual assault in progress in the 3700 block of Knoll Lane at 4:25 a.m., but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police said the victim knew the attacker.

He was identified as 23-year-old Jose Luis Lopez-Perez of Colorado Springs. An arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon but police have been unable to locate him.

Lopez-Perez is 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Special Victims Section, Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit are investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.