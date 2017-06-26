One dies, one injured in crash involving street sweeper in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Boulder County, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash involved a silver hatchback and a street sweeper at highways 287 and 52 about 6:15 a.m.

The passenger of the hatchback was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It’s not known if the driver of the street sweeper was injured.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 52 were closed east of Highway 287, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.