DENVER — A man was injured in a stabbing near Coors Field on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

It happened near 20th and Little Raven streets five blocks west of the stadium about 2 p.m., police said.

The man suffered a neck laceration and was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. His name and age were not released.

Police said no arrests had been made and did not release any suspect information.

What led to the stabbing is under investigation.