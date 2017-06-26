Nintendo to release $80 SNES Classic Edition with 21 games in September

REDMOND, Wash. — The NES Classic Edition was such a hit last fall that Nintendo has announced another mini-console: The Super NES Classic Edition.

The SNES will have 21 games, including classics such as “Super Mario World,” “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Metroid” and “F-ZERO.” Plus, a previously unreleased sequel to “Star Fox.”

The recreation of the 16-bit gaming system comes with two controllers and can be plugged into any HDTV with an included HDMI cable.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The Super NES Classic Edition launches on Sept. 29 for $79.99.

The console comes preloaded with 21 games.

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island