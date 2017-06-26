New dating app will help you date celebrity look-a-likes

NEW YORK – A new dating app will help you date your favorite celebrity, well, at least kind of.

The new app called Dating.AI uses facial recognition to match you with look-a-likes. You can pick your favorite celebrity or even upload a picture you know in real life.

Dating.AI will then scan through several other dating apps – such as Tinder, Match, Plenty of Fish, and others – to look for similar faces.

You simply pick the face you want, the app searches, and then it redirects you to the app their picture exists on.

After trying it out for ourselves, because you know, journalism, you can search for celebrities for free but you have to pay $7.99 a month to upload your own photos or view the profiles of your matches.

There is an option for a free trail though when you create your account.

We tried it out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Jennifer Lawrence and although there was obvious catfishes, some people actually looked like the celebrities. We decided to blur the photos of real people.

However, the app may be taken down soon because it hasn’t been approved by the other dating apps.

A rep for Tinder told BuzzFeed that they have “contacted the developer to inform them that the app is violating our terms, and we have been told that they will address the issue.”

Meanwhile a spokesmen for Plenty of Fish told BuzzFeed they want to go a step further and wants to get the app removed from the app store.

The founder of the app tells BuzzFeed that it already has 15,000 users.