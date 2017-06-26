× Murder suspect shot by Denver officers in shootout found guilty

DENVER — The suspect in a fatal shooting who was shot by officers after an exchange of gunfire was found guilty late Friday of first-degree assault of a police officer, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Darius Ratcliff, 21, was found not guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Ratcliff in the 3300 block of North Olive Street on July 31.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle allegedly involved in an earlier shooting, police said.

Ratcliff eluded officers and fled the vehicle, but was found nearby. He fired shots at the officers, who returned fire, hitting him in the abdomen. No officers were injured.

Ratcliff was found to have three outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting, including for first-degree murder, burglary and attempted murder.

Ratcliff is facing several other charges for separate incidents, prosecutors said.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection to a Nov. 6, 2015 shooting in the 100 block of South Bannock Avenue.

One person was killed and several others were injured, police said.

Ratcliff has been charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief in connection to a marijuana dispensary robbery on June 3, 2016, in the 4000 block of Jackson Street.

He is facing four counts of attempted murder, four counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of menacing and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm in connection to a shooting on Sept. 27, 2015 in the 3300 block of North Colorado Boulevard.

And Ratcliff is facing one count of escape from pending felony for allegedly fleeing from police as he was being escorted from the city jail to Denver Health Medical Center on Sept. 23. He was captured moments later.