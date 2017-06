BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A moose was seen wandering around Flatiron Crossing on Monday morning, the Broomfield Police Department said.

The moose was bedded down near the Men’s Wearhouse on East Flatirons Crossing Drive.

Drivers were advised to use caution while the mosse was at large, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Moose on the loose in the area of Mall; close to US36 & FlatIron Crossing Dr; DOW enroute; may affect traffic pic.twitter.com/IP5GdDONPo — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) June 26, 2017

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to the scene to monitor the animal.