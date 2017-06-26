Man who used fake Facebook profiles to coerce 6 Colorado teens gets 30 years in prison

DENVER – A South Carolina man convicted of using fake Facebook profiles to coerce Colorado teens to send him explicit photographs has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Christopher George White was convicted on six counts of coercion and enticement of a minor.

White claimed to be a teenage boy while he was truly a 35-year-old man and previously convicted sex offender, investigators said.

White targeted girls who were 13 and 14 years old using Facebook profiles with the names “Kent Noelle” and “Glenn Black.”

He used social media, text, and telephone calls to meet, entice, and then threaten the girls into taking off clothing or committing sex acts for his own personal pleasure, investigators said.

“After first befriending them online, and then texting and even talking with the minors by phone, the defendant then began to use harassment, threats of physical harm, and threats to post sexually-explicit photographs of the children or their friends on social media, all in an effort to coerce the teenagers to produce and send him child pornography of themselves,” investigators stated.

Investigators said White continued to try to coerce other girls from behind bars.

“After pleading guilty to the six counts in this case, but before his sentence was announced, White continued to contact other minor girls from prison to harass them or engage in graphic phone sex with them. When White’s phone privileges were curtailed, he used another inmate’s access to continue contacting teenage girls from prison,” according to investigators.

Investigators from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina were all involved in the case.

“Our prosecutors’ forensic skill at catching these predators is second to none,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer. “But the absolute best way to protect your kids from being preyed upon like this is to keep an eye on their behavior and phone and computer use.”