Man gives deputy Monopoly ‘Get out of jail free’ card

HASTINGS, Minn. — Much like Monopoly money, the “Get out of jail free” cards from the popular board game also do not work in real life.

A Minnesota man learned that when a deputy arrested him on a felony warrant. When the deputy arrested him, the suspect pulled out his Monopoly card.

The officer appreciated the humor.

“We appreciate the humor,” the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Deputy Vai arrested a gentleman this weekend on an outstanding warrant. He carried this Monopoly card just in case.”

The sheriff’s office gave him an “A for effort.”

Of course it didn’t work, KMSP reports that the 35-year-old suspect was arrested anyway. The man was arrested for a fifth-degree controlled substance warrant from a neighboring county.

His bail was set at $5,000.