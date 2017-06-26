LoDo mugging suspects post Snapchat story on victim’s phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police are investigating the latest downtown area mugging after a man reported being knocked unconscious and robbed at Lawrence and 22nd streets early Sunday morning. Video evidence, allegedly shot by the suspects, could help police in their investigation.

Following the attack, the victim learned his muggers used his Snapchat cell phone application to record themselves. That video could be viewed by people connected to the victim via Snapchat.

“They posted a story of themselves monkeying around after what happened,” victim Ryan Coupens told FOX31.

Ryan said he was waiting on an Uber as bars were preparing to close in LoDo early Sunday. As he waited for his ride, Ryan said a group of six men started to attack him before he was hit with something from behind.

“I don’t remember anything after getting hit in the back of the head,” said Ryan. “I have a huge lump.”

Ryan said he woke up more than an hour later. He was without his keys, watch, wallet, $700 in cash and new iPhone. Ryan said his stolen credit cards were used Sunday afternoon at a nearby Walgreens. Surveillance video from the store shows who Ryan believes played a role in his attack.

Anyone with information that could help police should call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.